More Videos

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Pause
Burning body found in Northwest Dade intersection 1:33

Burning body found in Northwest Dade intersection

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines 0:56

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

South Florida serial robber strikes again 0:57

South Florida serial robber strikes again

Making it in America: Vietnam War refugee nails success 3:13

Making it in America: Vietnam War refugee nails success

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home 0:30

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme 0:50

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme

Gimenez delivers State of the County speech 1:14

Gimenez delivers State of the County speech

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant 0:42

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant

Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake. Islamorada Fishing Guide Captain Ted Wilson
Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake. Islamorada Fishing Guide Captain Ted Wilson

South Florida

A large, venomous rattlesnake was spotted swimming off the Keys

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

February 02, 2018 10:30 AM

A charter boat in the Keys went fishing and discovered something highly unusual — an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the water without a care in the world.

In a video recently shared by Ted Wilson, a captain with Islamorada Fishing Guide, you can see the 60-inch-long reptile — the largest poisonous snake in North America — gliding along in the middle of Florida Bay.

He said the snake swam toward them, as if the snake, known scientifically as Crotalus adamanteus, wanted to “hitch a ride.”

Since that wasn’t a possibility, the group decided to keep some space between them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ve never seen a rattlesnake in the Keys, much less a five-footer swimming in the middle of open water,” said someone aboard the boat.

According to Reptiles Magazine, this species — which preys on rats, squirrels, and even rabbits — does, in fact, swim.

“Bye bye, snake,” another commented.

Scarlett Baur contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Pause
Burning body found in Northwest Dade intersection 1:33

Burning body found in Northwest Dade intersection

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines 0:56

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

South Florida serial robber strikes again 0:57

South Florida serial robber strikes again

Making it in America: Vietnam War refugee nails success 3:13

Making it in America: Vietnam War refugee nails success

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home 0:30

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme 0:50

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme

Gimenez delivers State of the County speech 1:14

Gimenez delivers State of the County speech

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant 0:42

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

View More Video