This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

Questionable PAC ad raises eyebrows in Florida 0:31

Suspects buy food at McDonald's after burglarizing an occupied home 0:13

Miami Beach cops looking for white sedan spotted before murder 1:04

Misael Soto - Flood relief 3:08

Another immigrant taken into custody at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale 0:51

Pickup truck takes on Brightline and narrowly survives 0:53

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher 2:27

'Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park' 2:54

Runaway horse 'apprehended' by Tampa area cops 0:14

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Environment

SEA LEVEL RISE, commissioned by Miami-Dade Art in Public Places and the John & James L. Knight Foundation, provides opportunities for selected artists to create temporary, site-specific artworks that explore this climate change crisis during 2017-2018. Misael Soto's project "Flood Relief," was presented in a series of theatrical events in Museum Park, adjacent to the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Environment

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs.

South Florida

A small helicopter made an emergency landing during rush hour on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale on January 24, according to officials cited in local reports. No injuries were reported despite the tail section of the Schweizer 269C-1 helicopter broke off in the landing. The landing happened just before 5 p.m. on Southeast Second Street. The helicopter avoided moving cars and pedestrians on the street but its rotor blades did slam against a parked Mercedes SUV, the report said.

South Florida

Chef Maude Eaton with Saffron Supper Club and owner of For the Love of Food and Nicole Votano, Director of Culinary Innovation prepare a Shabbat dinner at Wynwood Yard on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Crime

Della Wright talks about her son Jerome Wright at her home in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Della Wright has been struggling to deal with her son's mental illness for decades. Jerome Wright was arrested and accused of disemboweling his girlfriend. He has schizophrenia and has been declared incompetent to stand trial.