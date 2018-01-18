Three girls saw him masturbating outside Winn-Dixie — and it’s not his first store

When Victor Hall exposed his genitals to three teenage girls at a South Miami Winn-Dixie parking lot Tuesday night, he was also found with handcuffs, ammunition, rifles, shotguns, a Glock and an AK47-style pistol, according to South Miami police.
Hall, a 41-year-old from Homestead, was found by the door of his car with his pants open, smelling of alcohol and moistened by urine. South Miami officials were pretty confident that Hall had not done anything similar to any other women in the city.
Perhaps not in South Miami.
On Dec. 11, Hall masturbated in front of a 20-year-old Navarro cashier, according to Homestead police records, and then fled on foot.
Never miss a local story.
“The suspect covered his genitals with his shirt while patrons are exiting and entering the store. The suspect looks at his phone for several minutes and until the 20-year-old female cashier makes eye contact,” the Homestead records said. “At that point, the suspect pulls up his shirt and exposes his genitals to the cashier. The suspect alerts the manager and the suspect flees on foot.”
After Tuesday’s incident in South Miami, Homestead police identified Hall as the same man who flashed the cashier at the neighborhood drugstore in December. It’s unclear if he will be officially charged.
A few months before that, Homestead police arrested 29-year-old Danner Rubido Martinez after he admitted to following women and exposing himself at Publix, Sedano’s, Dadeland Mall and Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus.
“I was just bored so, I, you know, masturbated,” Martinez told police, records show. “I have a problem.”
In the Winn-Dixie incident, Hall — a civilian reserve at Homestead Air Reserve Base — wound up under arrest for three counts of indecent exposure, one count of disorderly conduct and six counts of carrying a concealed firearm after the loaded automatic weapons were found inside his Toyota Tundra.
In Hall’s possession? A Bushmaster AR-15 rifle loaded with one 30-round magazine and four 20-round magazines; a Mossberg 500A 12-gauge shotgun with a bag full of shotgun ammunition; a “black AK-47-style” rifle loaded with a full 30-round magazine; a black Glock .40-caliber S&W with a loaded magazine inserted and two more loaded magazines; an “AK47-style pistol” with a 30-round magazine inserted and two other loaded 30-round magazines on the floor behind the driver’s seat; also back there, a Glock 21 .45-caliber automatic with a loaded magazine in the gun and another loaded magazine loose in the car, according to the arrest report.
According to police, 18-year-old Adriana Baumann told officials that Hall approached her and two other friends as they left Winn-Dixie and said: “You’re so f------ beautiful.”
About five minutes later, Hall had his pants down and proceeded to masturbate. That’s when the the three teens rushed to Baumann’s car and drove away.
Miami Herald Staff Writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments