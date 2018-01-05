Zoo Miami's Ron Magill holds an alligator as Ryland Gallagher checks it out during a presentation at Zoo Miami. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted Ryland Gallagher’s wish to see alligators and crocodiles up close. The 8-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, has always been fascinated by reptiles and wanted his wish to involve something he’d “never be able to do on his own.” He got that opportunity over two days at Zoo Miami and Everglades National Park as experts led him on private tours and share perspectives on some of the world’s largest reptiles.
Zoo Miami's Ron Magill holds an alligator as Ryland Gallagher checks it out during a presentation at Zoo Miami. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted Ryland Gallagher’s wish to see alligators and crocodiles up close. The 8-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, has always been fascinated by reptiles and wanted his wish to involve something he’d “never be able to do on his own.” He got that opportunity over two days at Zoo Miami and Everglades National Park as experts led him on private tours and share perspectives on some of the world’s largest reptiles. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The critically ill boy’s final wish? To fly from Colorado to meet Florida alligators

By Monique O. Madan

January 05, 2018 09:44 PM

Ryland Gallagher’s wish has always been to meet alligators and crocodiles.

That wish surely came true Friday for the 8-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections.

The disease, which often limits his ability to breathe, didn’t stop him from enjoying South Florida’s wildlife at Zoo Miami and the Everglades.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, partnering with Zoo Miami and Everglades National Park, led the boy and his family on exclusive tours not available to the general public.

During his adventure, Ryland was introduced to a rhino iguana, a 525-pound Galápagos Giant Tortoise, and a koala. Ryland also fed giraffes and rhinos and was able to see several alligators and crocodiles.

“Wish kids most often ‘wish to be’ (something), ‘wish to meet’ (someone), ‘wish to go’ (somewhere), or ‘wish to have’ (something), and the nonprofit organization makes this happen for the child and his/her entire family at no cost or obligation,” said Stu Opperman, spokesman for Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Southern Florida chapter.

Ryland’s wish will also include fishing in Key Largo and other outdoor activities in the Florida Keys on Saturday.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

