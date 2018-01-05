The critically ill boy’s final wish? To fly from Colorado to meet Florida alligators

Zoo Miami's Ron Magill holds an alligator as Ryland Gallagher checks it out during a presentation at Zoo Miami. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted Ryland Gallagher’s wish to see alligators and crocodiles up close. The 8-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, has always been fascinated by reptiles and wanted his wish to involve something he’d “never be able to do on his own.” He got that opportunity over two days at Zoo Miami and Everglades National Park as experts led him on private tours and share perspectives on some of the world’s largest reptiles. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com