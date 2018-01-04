Miami got a bone chilling taste of cold weather as the wind chill factor dipped into the 30's on Jan. 28, 2007.
South Florida

Bundle up: A wind chill advisory is in effect for parts of South Florida

By Alex Harris

January 04, 2018 07:55 AM

If you live in the Lake Okeechobee region, inland Southwest Florida, Broward or Palm Beach, you won’t want to leave your house this morning without a hat and gloves — and maybe even a scarf.

The National Weather Service announced a wind chill advisory Thursday morning until 10 a.m. Wind chills are expected to be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s, making hypothermia and frost bite a possibility.

After 10 a.m., temperatures should climb out of the mid 40s and into the mid 50s. By Friday, it should be in the low 60s again.

The low temperatures have South Florida scrambling. Homeless shelters are opening up extra beds; airports are filled with stuck travelers; farmers are protecting their plants and pet owners are urged to keep their furry friends inside.

The cold snap is expected to end by Saturday for South Floridians. Our Northern neighbors aren’t as lucky.

