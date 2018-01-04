Bundle up: A wind chill advisory is in effect for parts of South Florida

If you live in the Lake Okeechobee region, inland Southwest Florida, Broward or Palm Beach, you won’t want to leave your house this morning without a hat and gloves — and maybe even a scarf.
Read More: Yeah, it’s cold in Miami. But at least it’s not snowing — that’s only happened once
The National Weather Service announced a wind chill advisory Thursday morning until 10 a.m. Wind chills are expected to be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s, making hypothermia and frost bite a possibility.
After 10 a.m., temperatures should climb out of the mid 40s and into the mid 50s. By Friday, it should be in the low 60s again.
Never miss a local story.
Read More: What if it snowed again in Miami? We couldn’t handle it.
The low temperatures have South Florida scrambling. Homeless shelters are opening up extra beds; airports are filled with stuck travelers; farmers are protecting their plants and pet owners are urged to keep their furry friends inside.
The cold snap is expected to end by Saturday for South Floridians. Our Northern neighbors aren’t as lucky.
Comments