Here’s where you can still find a Christmas tree in Miami — and where you can’t

Miami is feeling the effects of a national Christmas tree shortage as customers scramble to find a shapely specimen and worry they may have to settle for a scrawny version or an artificial tree.

Where can you still buy Christmas trees (for now) in South Florida?

Santa’s Garden locations in Miami-Dade County (SantasGardenMiami.com, 305-942-7999):

10901 SW 24th St.

9850 SW 24th St.

5051 Biscayne Blvd.

15710 SW 56th St.

3250 S. Dixie Hwy.

12455 SW 104th St.

Holiday Sales locations in Miami-Dade County (holidaysalesfl.com, 305-710-2829):

8445 SW 72nd Ave.

8200 SW 104th St.

Happy Holiday Christmas Trees in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties (happyholidaychristmastrees.com, 954-804-7365, 954-609-1010):

7901 North Kendall Dr.

2000 S. State Road 7, Miramar

5251 S. University Dr., Davie

1555 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs

4891 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach

10600 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach

1415 10th St., Lake Park

Home Depot, 3030 SW Eighth St., Miami (305-643-3777)

Home Depot, 7899 W. Flagler St., Mall of the Americas (786-388-9108)

Where they are out of trees:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, Hank Kline Unit, 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

Coral Gables Firefighters Benevolent Association, Coral Gables Baptist Church, 5501 Granada Blvd.

Many Home Depot and Publix stores have sold out. Check with your local store.