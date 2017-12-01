Explosions rocking residents near Miami-Dade rock quarry
Cracks in the walls, the windows, the driveways, pictures falling off the walls, are all things that residents in Miramar, Miami Lakes, Palm Springs North and other northwest Miami-Dade and southwest Broward county residents have been complaining about for years, and they say it’s getting worse as the mining expands outward and closer to homes.
Emily MichotMiami Herald
