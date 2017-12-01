More Videos

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

Pause
Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 1:09

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment 0:41

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 0:54

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain' 1:39

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba 1:05

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react 2:58

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help 0:39

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help

  • Explosions rocking residents near Miami-Dade rock quarry

    Cracks in the walls, the windows, the driveways, pictures falling off the walls, are all things that residents in Miramar, Miami Lakes, Palm Springs North and other northwest Miami-Dade and southwest Broward county residents have been complaining about for years, and they say it’s getting worse as the mining expands outward and closer to homes.

Explosions rocking residents near Miami-Dade rock quarry

Cracks in the walls, the windows, the driveways, pictures falling off the walls, are all things that residents in Miramar, Miami Lakes, Palm Springs North and other northwest Miami-Dade and southwest Broward county residents have been complaining about for years, and they say it’s getting worse as the mining expands outward and closer to homes.
Emily Michot Miami Herald
Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment

South Florida

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment

At least six children were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night after they were reportedly bitten by rats in a run-down Little Havana building. Paula Laguna talks about her daughter, Arte Laguna, 1, who was bitten by a rat in her apartment in Little Havana on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Immigration

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Police search for man who burglarized Miami home

Crime

Police search for man who burglarized Miami home

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male who burglarized a residence, located at 13462 SW 66 Terrace, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida

Crime

'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida

Detective Marcos Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Dept. talks to reporters about credit card fraud during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Dept. Headquarters in Doral. Miami-Dade police are joining forces with the Internal Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of tax scams and identity theft in advance of the holidays.​