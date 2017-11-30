More Videos

  • Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba

    Stores that traditionally sold objects for the practice of Afro-Cuban religions today reflect the diversity of Miami by incorporating traditions from other Latin American countries.

Matias J. Ocner and Esther Medina Miami Herald Staff
Police search for man who burglarized Miami home

Crime

Police search for man who burglarized Miami home

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male who burglarized a residence, located at 13462 SW 66 Terrace, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida

Crime

'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida

Detective Marcos Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Dept. talks to reporters about credit card fraud during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Dept. Headquarters in Doral. Miami-Dade police are joining forces with the Internal Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of tax scams and identity theft in advance of the holidays.​