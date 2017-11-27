More Videos

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof. 0:38

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof.

Pause
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is not in favor of arming teachers with firearms 0:45

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is not in favor of arming teachers with firearms

Raft falling from helicopter strikes woman in bed 0:33

Raft falling from helicopter strikes woman in bed

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down 1:04

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas 2:52

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 1:52

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus 1:47

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting 5:53

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 2:22

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 3:51

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a man who brazenly walked around a north Lauderdale convenience store filling up his pants with items and casually walking on Nov. 17, 2017.
Broward County Sheriff's Office
One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

South Florida

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

The coral restoration team, including UM Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science marine biologist Andrew Baker and Rivah Winters, an Inventor-in-Residence and curator at the Frost Museum of Science, are stress-testing coral in the museum's Inventors Lab to make reefs more resilient to warming ocean temperatures fueled by climate change.

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Broward County

Gun owner destroys her AR-15 as response to Florida high school shooting

Deborah Lentz destroyed her gun as a reaction to a high school shooting in Florida in which 17 people died. Speaking on CNN, Lentz said she was inspired to destroy her gun after seeing another video posted online in which a former gun enthusiast destroyed his gun to ensure no one could come to any harm as a result of it. On Twitter, Lentz said that reducing the number of guns available won’t solve the problem, but “it will help.” She also said while her actions are just a drop in the bucket she chooses to do what she can. This video shows Lentz destroy her gun with an angle grinder.

Brand new concept to stop car burglaries!

Crime

Brand new concept to stop car burglaries!

The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles. By simply locking your doors this statistic can be greatly reduced.

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug'

Broward County

Purim treat bags pack sweets, guides and a 'communal hug'

The Jewish Federation of Broward County held a Purim for Parkland Mitzvah project Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Volunteers from across South Florida's Jewish community gathered together to assemble approximately 6,000 Mishloach manot bags (Purim treats), which will be delivered to Parkland teens impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

New customs facial recognition technology comes to MIA

South Florida

New customs facial recognition technology comes to MIA

On February 27, officials from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Miami International Airport’s newly renovated Concourse E federal inspection facility for international arrivals. The facility is the first in the country completely dedicated to providing expedited passport screening via facial recognition technology, which verifies a travelers’ identity by matching them to the document they are presenting. Since the pilot program began in November, the facility has been able to screen as many as 10 passengers per minute.