Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

On February 27, officials from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Miami International Airport’s newly renovated Concourse E federal inspection facility for international arrivals. The facility is the first in the country completely dedicated to providing expedited passport screening via facial recognition technology, which verifies a travelers’ identity by matching them to the document they are presenting. Since the pilot program began in November, the facility has been able to screen as many as 10 passengers per minute.