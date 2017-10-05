Pre-K teacher and mother of two ‘determined to conquer’ rare cancer

Chastity Dennis is in the battle of her life. But luckily she has strong soldiers in her fight.
The beloved public school teacher, who teaches Pre K at iPrep Academy in Miami, was diagnosed with a rare cancer over the summer.
A GoFundMe site has been set up on her behalf to help offset costs of her treatment.
On the crowd-funding site, Dennis writes that the past few months have been a very “difficult time” for her and her family.
“In July I received the news no one wants to hear: you have cancer,” read the post. “It has been a challenge but I have tremendous faith that I will get through this. Your support, advice, contacts, kind words, offer for carpools, play dates and hugs have meant so much to me.”
A surgery performed on Sept. 7 surgery was not successful in treating the disease.
“I am battling a rare, aggressive type of cancer with limited treatment options,” the mother of two said, adding that she will be traveling to the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for further treatment. Although Dennis has medical insurance, only half of the costs will be covered for out of state care, she reported.
“Your donations will go towards medical bills, travel expenses and the care of my children whom I am determined to conquer cancer for!”
Dennis, who works at the downtown Miami school — whose principal is Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools — ends the note thanking her friends, family members as well as parents of the kids.
“Please know that I am not a person that feels comfortable asking for help. But the urging of my friends and family who want to support me on the journey I am truly grateful, humbled and deeply appreciative for everyone's help,” wrote Dennis. “Thank you for all of phone calls, text, cards, emails and word of encouragement. This have been vital in my recovery.”
As of Thursday afternoon, $12,680 of the $15,000 goal had been reached.
