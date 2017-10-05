Your car just went through a huge puddle. Now what?

It’s raining. It’s pouring. There are unavoidable puddles everywhere. You’re making your way on the highway and suddenly — whoosh! — you see the water splattering up and feel the car skid and slide.
That frightening scenario is what many of commuters (especially those in sedans) were dealing with on Thursday, when a morning rainstorm walloped South Florida.
Alas, we those of us who have to commute to work were in the same, um, boat.
The last outcome a driver wants is to flood the engine, which trashes one of your most prized possessions.
Here is some advice:
▪ If you’re stalled, stay calm. Put on your hazards and call AAA or a tow truck (that’s why God invented cell phones).
▪ Do not try to restart the engine. According to car-help blog Mechanic Sanctuary, when massive amount of moisture flood into your motor’s cylinders, the result is a something called a “hydrolock,” when the pistons freeze and the engine stalls out. This sudden stoppage can fatally damage internal components.
“If water got into the engine compartment or inside the cabin of the car, you must be prepared for the worst case scenario regardless of whether you are insured for that loss,” writes AutoBlog.com.
▪ If you’re strong, put the car in neutral and shove it to the shoulder lane.
▪ If your car is running, even if the engine light is on, consider yourself lucky. See if your baby dries out during your shift and take it to the mechanic when you have some free time. According to ItStillRuns.com, the water caused a short and interrupted the signal to run the car.
▪ And finally, if ghastly sounds are escaping from your vehicle, better call Uber. Don’t risk getting on the road again.
