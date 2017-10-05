More Videos

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week 1:50

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week

Pause
A drunk driver took a man’s life – two days before his wedding 3:16

A drunk driver took a man’s life – two days before his wedding

Woman arrested for animal cruelty in Aventura 0:44

Woman arrested for animal cruelty in Aventura

Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force 1:48

Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force

Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 0:22

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns 3:25

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate 0:31

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

  • Heavy rains flood Brickell

    Miami Beach wasn’t alone in getting soaked on August 1, 2017. Flood advisories also included Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and Virginia Key.

Miami Beach wasn’t alone in getting soaked on August 1, 2017. Flood advisories also included Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and Virginia Key. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Beach wasn’t alone in getting soaked on August 1, 2017. Flood advisories also included Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and Virginia Key. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

South Florida

Your car just went through a huge puddle. Now what?

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 12:54 PM

It’s raining. It’s pouring. There are unavoidable puddles everywhere. You’re making your way on the highway and suddenly — whoosh! — you see the water splattering up and feel the car skid and slide.

That frightening scenario is what many of commuters (especially those in sedans) were dealing with on Thursday, when a morning rainstorm walloped South Florida.

Alas, we those of us who have to commute to work were in the same, um, boat.

The last outcome a driver wants is to flood the engine, which trashes one of your most prized possessions.

Here is some advice:

▪  If you’re stalled, stay calm. Put on your hazards and call AAA or a tow truck (that’s why God invented cell phones).

▪  Do not try to restart the engine. According to car-help blog Mechanic Sanctuary, when massive amount of moisture flood into your motor’s cylinders, the result is a something called a “hydrolock,” when the pistons freeze and the engine stalls out. This sudden stoppage can fatally damage internal components.

“If water got into the engine compartment or inside the cabin of the car, you must be prepared for the worst case scenario regardless of whether you are insured for that loss,” writes AutoBlog.com.

▪  If you’re strong, put the car in neutral and shove it to the shoulder lane.

▪  If your car is running, even if the engine light is on, consider yourself lucky. See if your baby dries out during your shift and take it to the mechanic when you have some free time. According to ItStillRuns.com, the water caused a short and interrupted the signal to run the car.

▪  And finally, if ghastly sounds are escaping from your vehicle, better call Uber. Don’t risk getting on the road again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week

View More Video