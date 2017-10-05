Storms and high tides have put South Florida under a flood watch.
A flood watch. A rip current risk. Storms. Is this a good day to stay in bed, or what?

October 05, 2017

South Florida is under a flood watch through Thursday night.

If that isn’t enough, the area also is under a coastal flood advisory, an elevated riptide risk, a wind advisory, a small-craft advisory.

Summed up in one word: Nasty.

“It’s soggy out there,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

The region can expect thunderstorms through Thursday night, along with gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, the King Tide has put the eastern part of South Florida under a coastal flood advisory through Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents also is in effect along Atlantic beaches.

The sogginess will last all day — so be careful on your morning and afternoon commutes.

And the wet weather could stay through the weekend.

