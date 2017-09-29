Marni Wood, manager of animal training at the Miami Seaquarium, works with Lolita the killer whale.
South Florida

Miami Seaquarium will reopen after being closed for more than a month

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 9:02 PM

After suffering structural damage from Hurricane Irma, the Miami Seaquarium will reopen on Oct.13, the park announced Friday. The Seaquarium will have been closed for 36 days.

Among the damage that Irma did to the Seaquarium were roof damage and downed trees.

Seven Nile crocodiles, part of a group of 12 that were transferred to a holding pool on higher ground before Irma, died during the storm. The cause is believed to be the stress of their handling, transport and relocation. The attraction’s famed killer whale Lolita survived the storm.

Upon reopening, the park will offer several discounts:

▪  All guests who visit during the month of October can purchase online tickets for $24.99 plus tax. Miami Seaquarium will donate $5 per ticket to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts.

▪ - From Oct. 13 to Nov. 12, all first responders, military personnel and electric company workers will receive free admission with proper identification, plus a 50 percent discount for up to four guests.

▪  Florida residents receive 50 percent off all animal encounter programs including dolphin, seal, penguin, and reef encounters purchased by Oct. 31.

▪ For guests who already have the Summer Savings Pass, usage of the pass has been extended until Nov. 12.

Two special events also are scheduled:

▪  Monster Splash Halloween Bash returns Oct. 28-29. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the park will feature trick-or-treating, inflatables, rides and more. Tickets can be purchased online for a 50 percent discount using the promo code “Monster.”

▪ Totally Teachers Weekend will take place on Oct. 28-29. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County teachers and school employees will get free admission, plus a 50 percent discount for up to four guests.

Information: www.miamiseaquarium.com

