Florida’s east coast is expected to get rip currents from Hurricane Maria throughout the week.
South Florida

Planning a beach day this week? National Weather Service says don’t swim

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 11:28 AM

Beware of rip currents when swimming in South Florida this week.

Though Hurricane Maria’s is well to the east, its winds are pushing water toward the east coast, said Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade

Though the risk is highest for Palm Beach and moderate for Miami-Dade and Broward, Kelly said it’s expected to elevate as early as Sunday evening.

The currents are expected to stick around at least through Thursday, he said.

“We’re expecting this to persist for quite a while,” Kelly said.

He said people who are visiting the beach shouldn’t swim or go past their knees. If people get caught in a rip current, swim parallel with the shore until they’re out of the current and can swim back to shore.

“If you do go to the beach just be safe,” he said. “Rip currents are deadly and across South Florida.”

