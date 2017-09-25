Making it in America: The Dreamers

Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima.