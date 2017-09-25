More Videos

Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station 0:56

Sex offender arrested after dramatic chase, crash 2:38

Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West 0:21

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:32

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:18

  • Making it in America: The Dreamers

    Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.

Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.
Explica Media
Crime

Sex offender arrested after dramatic chase, crash

Police in Marion County, Florida released footage showing the dramatic September 21, 2017, arrest of 48-year-old Todd Marchesano, a convicted sex offender, after a police pursuit that ended with the Marchesano's vehicle rolled on its side. A police helicopter tracking the chase captured deputies performing a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to flip. Marchesano was arrested along with his female passenger, Tina Nabbefeld, who had active warrants from the Ocala Police Department. Marchesano was treated for minor injuries, and both were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Crime

Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima.

Girl takes concert stage to ask for TPS

Immigration

Ronyde Christina Ponthieux, a 10-year-old Miami Shores Elementary student and young leader in the Haitian Women of Miami, advocated for an 18-month extension for temporary protected status for Haitians.

Leon Medical Centers member blinded by cataract surgery

South Florida

Manuel Diaz, 80, was blinded by an ophthalmologist who injected the wrong type of antibiotic into his right eye during cataract surgery in 2013. Diaz is one of 13 patients who allege that Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen blinded him during cataract surgery. Diaz reached a confidential settlement with Leon-Rosen, but not with Leon Medical Centers. In August, a Miami jury ordered Leon Medical Centers to pay Diaz $13 million because Leon-Rosen had acted as "an apparent agent" of the Medicare clinics, which have nearly 40,000 members in Miami-Dade. A second trial against Leon Medical Centers is scheduled to take place in November.

Miami police search for suspect in Game Stop robbery

Crime

Miami Police Department is searching for a suspect who entered a Game Stop located at 271 S.W. 8th street, on September 17, 2017, posing as a customer. He approached the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register while implying he had a gun, The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.