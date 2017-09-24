Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West

Manuel Diaz, 80, was blinded by an ophthalmologist who injected the wrong type of antibiotic into his right eye during cataract surgery in 2013. Diaz is one of 13 patients who allege that Dr. Jonathan Leon-Rosen blinded him during cataract surgery. Diaz reached a confidential settlement with Leon-Rosen, but not with Leon Medical Centers. In August, a Miami jury ordered Leon Medical Centers to pay Diaz $13 million because Leon-Rosen had acted as "an apparent agent" of the Medicare clinics, which have nearly 40,000 members in Miami-Dade. A second trial against Leon Medical Centers is scheduled to take place in November.