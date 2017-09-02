A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach Saturday afternoon while inside an Opa-locka townhouse.
South Florida

16-year-old boy shot in the stomach at Opa-locka house

By Linda Robertson

lrobertson@miamiherald.com

September 02, 2017 08:11 PM

UPDATED September 02, 2017 08:23 PM

The unidentified victim was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was undergoing surgery.

Two other teens who were at 2263 NW 136 Terrace when the shooting occurred were being questioned by detectives, Opa-locka police said.

The night before, 16-year-old Tyquan Ham was shot dead near his home near the intersection of Northwest 75th Street and Northwest 19th Avenue. Ham played football for the Miami Jackson High School Generals and his death was acknowledged by Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who tweeted “Cowardly gun violence continues to maim the soul of our community.”

Miami-Dade police asked anyone with information on the shooting of Ham to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

