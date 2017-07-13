South Florida

July 13, 2017 12:12 PM

Lake Worth man dies after losing control of his car on I-95

By Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

A Lake Worth man died early Thursday after he lost control of his 1999 Ford Explorer, flipped over and was ejected from the car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jeremy Oblander, 40, was not wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report. He died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. as Oblander was driving on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp from westbound Hillsboro Boulevard.

Oblander’s one passenger, Benjamin Seffer, 42, of Deerfield Beach, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One easy piece (stolen)

One easy piece (stolen) 1:15

One easy piece (stolen)
A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens 3:34

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens
68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens 0:54

68-year-old man beaten in front of child outside Walgreens

View More Video