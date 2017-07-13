Lake Worth man dies after losing control of his car on I-95

A Lake Worth man died early Thursday after he lost control of his 1999 Ford Explorer, flipped over and was ejected from the car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Jeremy Oblander, 40, was not wearing a seat belt, according to an FHP report. He died at the scene.
The crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. as Oblander was driving on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp from westbound Hillsboro Boulevard.
Oblander’s one passenger, Benjamin Seffer, 42, of Deerfield Beach, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
