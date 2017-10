A massive crocodile sighting in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, shut down the streets of a Cutler Bay, Florida neighborhood. The crocodile was spotted by a Cutler Bay police officer and he quickly summoned backup. The roads in the area were blocked off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while calls were made to FWC and a local trapper. Since it's an endangered saltwater crocodile the trapper was not readily able to capture it. After almost two hours the crocodile walked off and swam into a nearby lake.