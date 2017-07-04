“El Machine” claims Miami hot dog-eating crown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Final Drag Brunch at the Palace Pause 1:02 Cocowalk Hot Dog eating contest 0:47 Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide 1:45 Officials remind community not to fire guns in the air on the 4th of July 0:33 House fire in Miami-Dade 2:48 Cops looking for crooks who stole construction gear 1:19 Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place 2:43 RCI boat storage 2:17 Marina Parc boat storage 1:30 Gas station clerk attacked after chasing man who stole beer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ninth annual Cocowalk Hot Dog eating contest, eight contestants had ten minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. Victor Aldrich won by eating ten hot dogs. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

Ninth annual Cocowalk Hot Dog eating contest, eight contestants had ten minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. Victor Aldrich won by eating ten hot dogs. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald