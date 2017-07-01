Missing Jupiter man with Alzheimer’s may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami

Police are searching for a missing Jupiter man with Alzheimer’s who disappeared earlier this week and may be heading toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami, authorites said Saturday.
Please keep an eye out for Tommy. He is still missing. https://t.co/8j8VyFDROg— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 1, 2017
Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. driving from his home in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in, Jupiter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Jones, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s was driving a 2017 black Hyundai Elantra with the tag HUU-T95.
Jones has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is 5’8” with brown eyes and gray hair. Police told news partner CBS4 that Jones might have boarded a public bus heading south toward Fort Lauderdale or Miami.
Anyone with information on Jones’ location is encouraged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.
