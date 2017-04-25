U.S. Passport Agency recommendations to acquire passports in Miami

The director of the Miami Regional Passport Office Ryan Dooley speaks with the media about how the public can get a passport even though the office was closed because of water damage.
C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald
Police released dashcam video showing the arrest of Saryna Parker, a former Miami-Dade teacher suspected of driving drunk with her child in the backseat on March 19, 2017. In the video Parker appears to be stumbling during a field sobriety test and slurs her speech, telling a Florida Highway Patrol trooper she wanted to kiss him.

'Starting Ahead' is an exhibition of 26 artworks created by the photojournalists of Iris PhotoCollective, André Chung, C.W. Griffin and Carl Juste, and curated by Yolanda Sanchez, former director of Airport Fine Arts & Cultural Affairs.

The urban end of Biscayne Bay that managed to survive decades of causeways and jet skis and dredging, where acres of seagrass grew in water that remained gin clear despite all the pumping and dumping from its coastal neighbors, is sick. Since 2012, more than half the meadow has died, causing great alarm to those who are keeping a close eye on it.

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.

The morning commute for drivers in South Miami along US-1 North is full of stops and stalls. This time-lapse video shows how part of the drive, an 11.5-mile stretch along US-1 North, took 62 minutes on a recent Thursday morning, April 20, 2017.

Streetscape construction in Coral Gables has been underway for about a year on Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue. On Giralda, about one third of the work is done and so the city is hosting a weekly outdoor dining event called Giralda Al Fresco to highlight that progress. The event will run until construction on Giralda is completed next month.

