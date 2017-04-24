Teacher tries to kiss cop during DUI arrest

Police released dashcam video showing the arrest of Saryna Parker, a former Miami-Dade teacher suspected of driving drunk with her child in the backseat on March 19, 2017. In the video Parker appears to be stumbling during a field sobriety test and slurs her speech, telling a Florida Highway Patrol trooper she wanted to kiss him.
Florida Highway Patrol
