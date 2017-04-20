Protesters call for state senator Artiles resignation

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators.
José A. Iglesias Miami Herald
Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

Crime

Man and woman get into violent fight on bus (Graphic Content)

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, TX has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on one of its buses. According to witnesses, the two got into a fight over which state, California or Texas, had better gangs. The bus driver kicked off the two people involved in the altercation. The man with the cane was taken to police headquarters and later to the hospital. The woman walked away from the bus before authorities arrived, she was later found a local hospital. Neither person has been charged and the incident is still under investigation.

Traffic woes along US-1 in South Miami

South Florida

Traffic woes along US-1 in South Miami

The morning commute for drivers in South Miami along US-1 North is full of stops and stalls. This time-lapse video shows how part of the drive, an 11.5-mile stretch along US-1 North, took 62 minutes on a recent Thursday morning, April 20, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos