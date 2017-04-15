The weather is nice and the price is even nicer — enjoy National Parks for free

It’s basically summer in Miami, and the best way to celebrate is to go outside.
Need even more incentive? It’s National Parks Week, so entrance to any National Park is free this weekend and next (April 15, 16, 22 and 23).
Go for a hike, a swim, a bike ride. Try star gazing, fishing or camping. Whatever you like to do in a park, it’s free to walk in.
For South Floridians, the best bets are Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park. Head to the Keys for Dry Tortugas National Park, or drive west for Big Cypress National Preserve.
For more information, check out findyourpark.com
If you missed out on the free days, or you’d like to stay closer to home, Miami.com has outdoor options galore.
