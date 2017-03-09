The cop who tried to frame her husband won’t be going to jail

The Miami-Dade cop who tried to frame her shoe-selling husband for hawking counterfeit sneakers won’t be going to jail.
A judge on Thursday instead ordered Saintamen Edwards to complete four years of probation and 500 hours of community service for her conviction on charges of official misconduct.
“I do not believe Ms. Edwards should go to jail for this offense, but certainly she needs to pay,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Martin Zilber said.
Edwards, who was a cop for 13 years, has already been fired from the Miami-Dade police department.
In November, a jury convicted Edwards in a strange plot to get back at her then-estranged husband, to whom she remains married. He appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to support his wife, though neither spoke to the judge.
According to prosecutors, Edwards in July 2013 posed as an “Officer Diann Mich” and called a Miami Beach sneaker shoe store that employed her husband, Clyde Edwards. She told his boss that he was the “subject of a criminal investigation” that was “adversely affecting” the shoe store's business.
Not long afterward, the boss received an email with two scanned Miami-Dade police “offense-incident” reports. The email urged the boss to not discuss the open criminal investigation.
The reports alleged that Edwards sold fake shoes to customers, including one who bought a pair of Nike Air Jordans for $500, prosecutors Devon Helfmeyer and Ronald Dowdy told jurors. Investigators believe Edwards was never involved in any illegal activity involving shoes.
The reports were actually bogus.
At trial, Edwards took the stand to claim that she was actually at her gynecologist on the day of the crime. But after her testimony, investigators subpoenaed her medical records showing that Edwards never went to the doctor that day.
Miami-Dade prosecutors asked for 60 days in jail because of “her abuse of power and betrayal of trust.”
“As a police officer, she took an oath to protect and she violated that oath,” Helfmeyer said. “She deserves punishment.”
But Harry Solomon, her defense attorney, noted that Edwards must take care of a young daughter by herself after her husband took a well-paying job in Boston.
“I believe the judge made the correction decision,” Solomon said. “Certainly, this is a very sad and unfortunate situation that’s irreparably affected her life. No matter what happens, he life is not going be the same. She lost her job as a police officer.”
