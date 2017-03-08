A Day Without a Woman in Miami puts a focus on ‘the power of the wallet’

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history Pause

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:18 About 2,000 Trump supporters rally at Tropical Park

0:41 Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but Miami-Dade County says it has to come down

4:59 Video: Five questions with David Beckham about MLS in Miami

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power