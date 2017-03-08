A Day Without a Woman in Miami puts a focus on ‘the power of the wallet’

Rallies and protests planned in Miami and Fort Lauderdale celebrate Wednesday’s 110th annual International Women’s Day, also tabbed by the Women's March on Washington organizers as A Day Without A Woman (or #DayWithoutAWoman).
To participate, women were asked to either take the day off from work, whether paid or unpaid labor; avoid shopping unless it’s at small, women, minority-owned businesses; or wear red to show support.
At least 12 women who work at international digital media outlet Vix's Coral Gables office aren’t at work Wednesday to support gender equality in the workplace. Vix released a statement in support:
“Vix serves a very diverse millennial audience with engaging content every day. Our success is a direct result of our own diversity and inclusiveness coming through in the content we produce thanks, in large part, to the ingenuity and hard work of our female employees, who are some of the best professionals in the industry.
We are committed to equality in the workplace and support every employee that has decided to strike today in support of the Day Without A Woman movement. This International Women’s Day, on behalf of all Vix employees, we want to express our hope that great strides continue to be made in fair recognition of the contributions women make to our companies, communities, and families worldwide.”
Starting a #daywithoutawoman early by protesting our right to women's health care outside of Curbelo's office. #PlannedParenthood #Miami— Andrea Pimentel (@Andrealpimentel) March 8, 2017
Miami Workers Center gender justice coordinator Marcia Olivo said hundreds of women have come into the Workers Center, which works with low income people of color, asking how they should participate.
“We told them to use the power of the wallet,” Olivo said. “Send a strong message to our elected officials that we have the power of consumption.”
Miami Workers Center, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami and the New Florida Majority organized a 10:30 a.m. rally at Miami’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office at 8801 NW Seventh Ave. About 50 people showed up to expressing support for families they feel are targeted by immigration officials executing current federal policies.
For those who can’t make the 10:30 a.m. rally, there’s a 1 p.m. Twitter rally using the hashtag #WomenTakeFL in support of the above as well as the LGBTQ community and better pay for the working class.
The Women’s March on Washington-Broward Chapter also lists support actions such as divesting from Bank of America, a funder of the Dakota Access Pipeline; boycotting Hobby Lobby, which went to the Supreme Court to defend its right to exclude contraception from its health care plans and got sued after disciplining a transgender female for using the women’s restroom; and boycotting MillerCoors, the brewing company run by a family that puts its considerable dollars behind conservative views on abortion and immigration.
The chapter will hold a strike demonstration and vigil at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Park, 1150 G Harold Martin Dr., in Fort Lauderdale.
Meanwhile, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miami’s Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, an International Women’s Strike will be held to demand “reproductive justice,” “environmental justice,” an end to gender violence and that Miami-Dade be considered a sanctuary county.
Herald Staff Writers Alex Harris and Patricia Mazzei contributed to this report.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
