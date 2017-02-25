South Florida toddler in critical condition after being mauled by mastiff mix

A toddler remained in intensive care Saturday after being mauled by a mastiff mix in Florida City Friday, police and animal officials said.
The 3-year-old girl was attacked in the 1200 block of Northwest 8th Court about 8:45 p.m. after the dog crawled under a fence at a house, Florida City Police Maj. Steven Taylor said. The girl was flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery. She was in stable condition Saturday but remained in the ICU, Taylor said.
Owner Charles Jones surrendered the dog to Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said spokeswoman Lilian Bohorquez. The dog was place in quarantine for three days but will likely be euthanized because it was so aggressive, she said.
Animal control officers Jones for the attack, as well as allowing the dog to run free and failing to have a rabies vaccination, she said. Florida City police are also conducting an investigation into possible criminal charges, Taylor said.
The girl’s father told CBS4 that he and his daughter were walking to a store to buy milk when the dog suddenly lunged at them.
“It bit her in the back real bad,” he said. “He grabbed my hand,” he continued, saying it took about five minutes to pull the dog off the girl. The father also said they’d never had any problems with the dog before, CBS4 reported.
Police were not releasing the girl’s name because of her age, Taylor said.
