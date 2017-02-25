Fog alert for South Florida should lift by late morning

Don’t be fooled by the fog. South Florida is in for a weekend of sunny skies.
Morning fog that triggered an alert for Miami-Dade, Broward and parts of Collier counties should lift by 9 or 10 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Larry Kelly said, followed by a dry, warmer than average, sunny day with temperatures in the low 80s. While it seems the fog stuck around longer than usual, Kelly said the morning mist was not unusual.
“A few weeks ago we had some fog also last until 9 or 10 a.m. It takes a while to burn off in the morning,” he said.
Saturday’s warm temperatures come during an unusually warm winter. NBC6 meteorologist John Morales reports that since Dec. 1, the area has seen a record 65 days with temperatures at or above 80 degrees and no days below 50 degrees.
Counting today Miami has seen a winter record 65 days of highs ≥80° since 12/1. Also a record: 0 days of lows ≤50° since 12/1. via @BMcNoldy pic.twitter.com/pOZm4lI8EW— John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) February 25, 2017
Kelly attributed that to this winter’s La Niña, a weather pattern that creates cooler water temperatures near the equator in the Pacific.
“A La Niña for South Florida usually means warmer and drier,which we are seeing,” he said.
However, the La Niña ended last week, he said, and a weak front is expected to bring cooler temperatures Sunday, hovering in the upper 70s or low 80s and only a passing chance of showers.
