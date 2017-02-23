Judge throws out charges in Calder murder case, but orders a new trial

A former casino security worker serving a life sentence linked to the 2011 murder of an armored truck guard has lost his bid for freedom, despite a judge found to have mishandled his trial in Miami federal court.
Uri Ammar, 31, hoped that U.S. District Court James Lawrence King would grant his release after a federal appeals court recently ruled he violated his right to a speedy trial and that the indictment against the defendant for his insider role in the Calder Race Track and Casino killing must be dismissed. On Wednesday, King threw out the charges but had the authority to allow prosecutors to refile them against Ammar for a new trial.
In his 25-page decision, King acknowledged he made a mistake in not establishing why he ordered Ammar to go to trial more than a year after he was indicted instead of within 70 days under the speedy-trial rule. But the judge also found the defendant contributed to the delay because he did not ask to be tried separately from four other defendants who agreed to the postponement — including the shooter of the Brink's guard at the Miami Gardens casino.
“The charges against [Ammar] are among the most serious chargeable under the United States code,” King concluded in his decision. “The blame for the admittedly severe delay beyond the speedy-trial period is largely borne by [the] defendant, and [he] has failed to establish he was prejudiced by the delay to an extent that outweighs the public's interest in reprosecution.”
While the four defendants struck plea deals resulting in sentences of five years to life in prison, Ammar went to trial by himself in October 2012. Jurors found the former Hollywood security manager guilty of robbery, conspiracy and a related firearm offense, but not guilty of playing a role in the murder of the 26-year Brink's guard, Alvaro Lopez Ramos, on Aug. 21, 2011.
