Millions of flowers arrive at MIA for Valentine's day

Baltimore police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit on Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective’s body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.
Alamogordo, New Mexico Police say that they have arrested three of the five people suspected of an frightening attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance camera last week. The footage from the front porch of the home shows a woman approach the door initially and speak to the person inside before three armed men approached the door and attempted to force their way in before fleeing on foot.
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.