Residents fight to keep their trees in Pinecrest

Pinecrest residents are fighting the South Florida Water Management office after some of their trees were removed from the edge of a canal in Miami.
José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

Miami Beach

Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

This video shows roads and properties in Miami Beach that would be underwater with three feet of sea level rise, which current projections indicate could happen by 2050. The animation was created using LIDAR aerial survey data from 2007 and 2015, collected by Miami-Dade County.

Crime

Surveillance video of armed robbery suspects

Four suspects in the 1:30 a.m. Tuesday armed robbery of a tourist stroll east on 11th Street before the robbery. Miami Beach police say a tourist got robbed of a cell phone, watch, hoodie and $105 cash as he sat on the beach sand Tuesday.

Crime

Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

Las Vegas Metro Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at a convenience store where the store clerk was pistol whipped and left unconscious. Police say the suspects took several items from the store including cash. They even took the clerk's wallet and cell phone.

