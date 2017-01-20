Opa-locka residents protest outside city hall

Opa-locka residents angry with the direction the city is heading, protest outside of city hall on Jan. 20, 2017.
Charles Trinor Jr. Miami Herald

Crime

Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.

Crime

MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

Shawnteria Wilson, who was shot in the leg, talks to the media at a press conference at Miami-Dade’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on January 17, 2017. Wilson was one of the victims after a day of celebration was marred when eight people were shot and several others injured during a stamped at the park where people gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

