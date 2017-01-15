The last day of the circus in Miami

A Hialeah couple decided to sell old jewelry through an app Sunday night, and ended up dragged across the parking lot of a gas station, police said. By the time cops arrived, they said the 14k gold anklet with a dolphin charm was on the ankle of the thieves’ child. Hialeah police arrested Lorely Lafont, 27, and Marisol Sanchez, 27, and charged them with the crime.