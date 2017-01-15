The last day of the circus in Miami

Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus played its final Miami shows on Sunday in front of excited kids and some wistful, but realistic parents.

Crime

Florida Attorney General's Office announces arrest round-up

Antonio J. Gomez, the inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, explains how mail thieves used a "fishing" technique to steal mail from various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Gomez also spoke about their arrest during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar.

Crime

Jewelry sale gone wrong ends with victim dragged across parking lot, police say

A Hialeah couple decided to sell old jewelry through an app Sunday night, and ended up dragged across the parking lot of a gas station, police said. By the time cops arrived, they said the 14k gold anklet with a dolphin charm was on the ankle of the thieves’ child. Hialeah police arrested Lorely Lafont, 27, and Marisol Sanchez, 27, and charged them with the crime.

Editor's Choice Videos