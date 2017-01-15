MLK Day events in South Florida

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are some events happening in the Miami area:
City Year, Day of Service: 8 to 1 p.m. Monday, Laura Sanders Elementary School, 505 SW Eighth St., Homestead. All volunteers must register. To register, go to https://www.cityyear.org/miami/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-service.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K Run/Walk: The 34th annual race starts at 8 a.m. Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Metrorail Station at 6205 NW 27th Ave., Miami. http://bit.ly/2jkPdzg.
MLK Parade: Begins at 11 a.m. Monday and runs along Northwest 54th Street, from Northwest 10th to 32nd avenues. The parade ends with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Ct.
MLK Day of Service in Allapattah: Volunteers will work on two projects: Comstock Elementary School Beautification and Senior Home Repair; 8 a.m. Monday. Check-in is at Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 2800 NW 17th Ave. 786-442-7504 or YMCAStandForSomething.org.
YMCA Day of Service: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, participate at one of 20 volunteer projects in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Register at https://ymcasouthfloridadonate.regfox.com/mlk-day-of-service-registration.
