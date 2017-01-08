Sunday update on aftermath of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

On Sunday morning, two days after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the first flight took off from the terminal where the attack occurred.
Portions of the baggage claim area in Terminal 2, where a lone gunman opened fire Friday afternoon killing five people and seriously wounding six others, remained closed as investigators continued to collect evidence.
First look at baggage claim in terminal 2 where a man is accused of shooting & killing 5, wounding 6.
Screening streamlined
New security measures were in place at the airport, with bomb-sniffing dogs pre-screening passengers moving through crowded airport checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration was allowing passengers to keep their belts and shoes on and laptops in their luggage. Although the airport was less chaotic than on Saturday, lines to check bags stretched out the door.
"Belt, shoes, everything can stay on" TSA at Fort Lauderdale airport (crowded) checkpoint. Bomb-sniffing dog doing pre-screening.
Hometown reaction
Federal prosecutors charged suspected gunman Esteban Santiago on Saturday, saying he planned the attack. Santiago was a troubled army veteran who grew up in Puerto Rico and served in Iraq as an Army private with the Puerto Rico National Guard.
At Santiago’s childhood home on the outskirts of Penuelas, Puerto Rico, residents had blocked the driveway with two cars Sunday morning and were fending off journalists.
“Please leave us alone, we need time,” a woman said. “You have to understand, everyone knows us here and we don’t know any of the victims.”
Penuelas, a town of some 24,000 in the southwestern part of the island, is about 1.5 hours from capital San Juan.
Although it has a small town feel, people said the Santiago family wasn’t well known.
The local priest said the only things he knew about the family he’d seen on TV. Neighbors of the isolated one-story white house with pink trim said the family was quiet and nondescript; they couldn’t recall ever seeing Esteban.
At the local police station, officers said Santiago had never been on their radar.
