You know it’s winter in Miami when the low is in the 40s and high is in the 60s

Early temperatures dipped into the 40s in South Florida early Sunday, and forecasters say the afternoon high won’t even reach 70.
The suburbs of West Broward remained in the mid-40s as the sun rose. Coastal cities including Miami and Hollywood registered at 48.
The high temperature Sunday afternoon will be 66. Saturday’s high was a record-breaking 87 degrees.
“A nice little dose of winter,” said CBS4 meteorologist Liz Horton.
Making it feel even colder: a stuff breeze, with some wind gusts of over 30 mph. That’s also making it rough on the water, with a small-craft advisory in effect.
A 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday will carry into the first part of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
We won't get any sympathy from our friends up north, but some chilly temps across South Florida this morning! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/IJz2wNVyOv— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 8, 2017
Sunday night won’t be as chilly, with lows in the upper-50s. Monday’s high won’t reach 70 again, according to forecasters at the weather service.
If South Florida seems cold, the rest of the state is shivering. At 7 a.m. Sunday, Orlando came in at 35 and Tallahassee at 28. Some parts of the state are under wind-chill advisories.
And never mind the rest of the country, where it’s 18 in New York City and 9 degrees in Pittsburgh, where the Dolphins are set to play the Steelers in a playoff game Sunday afternoon.
Looking ahead, the high temperatures in South Florida will rebound into the low- to mid-70s mid-week, with lows in the 60s.
4 AM wind chills are quite chilly, especially in SW FL. Some areas in the low 30s. Even SE FL has wind chills in 40s. Dress warm this AM. pic.twitter.com/xG7hDlpp7e— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 8, 2017
