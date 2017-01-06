Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

Authorities released video showing an armed robbery at a Lincoln, Nebraska gas station. Police said one of the men acted as a lookout while the other pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect fired one shot from his gun. That shot struck the wall above the clerk. No one was injured.The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Canaveral Princess, a party fishing vessel operating out of Port Canaveral, had an encounter three days after Christmas with a 12-foot great white shark, which gulped one angler’s hooked mangrove snapper before slowly swimming off.
A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com
A multi-state U.S. Customs computer outage forced the Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport to process travelers manually. That slowed the usual wait time, from a half hour to an hour during normal times, to several hours, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their connecting flights.
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn help his great-grandchildren and staff members of the Marathon Turtle Hospital carry Salty, a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle, to be released at Sombrero Beach in Marathon Friday. Carter, who has vacationed in the Keys in the past, and about 40 of his family members are vacationing here.