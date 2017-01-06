Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

Pannsengers run for cover following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
@renesotografia

Crime

Surveillance video shows frightening gas station robbery

Authorities released video showing an armed robbery at a Lincoln, Nebraska gas station. Police said one of the men acted as a lookout while the other pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect fired one shot from his gun. That shot struck the wall above the clerk. No one was injured.The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Environment

Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com

