Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content)

Authorities have released dash cam footage of a suspect shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in southeast Oklahoma City. The driver shot the officer, striking him in the leg, and fled. The shooter was later arrested and booked on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The video also shows that a man helped the officer by using a tourniquet on his leg until EMT crews arrived.
Authorities released video showing an armed robbery at a Lincoln, Nebraska gas station. Police said one of the men acted as a lookout while the other pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect fired one shot from his gun. That shot struck the wall above the clerk. No one was injured.The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com
A multi-state U.S. Customs computer outage forced the Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport to process travelers manually. That slowed the usual wait time, from a half hour to an hour during normal times, to several hours, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their connecting flights.
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn help his great-grandchildren and staff members of the Marathon Turtle Hospital carry Salty, a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle, to be released at Sombrero Beach in Marathon Friday. Carter, who has vacationed in the Keys in the past, and about 40 of his family members are vacationing here.
Led by grand marshal Luther Campbell (of 2 Live Crew fame), the annual parade poked fun at topics new and old including Donald Trump, Fidel Castro, Zika and Gov. Rick Scott.
It was the 35th year for the popular event, which began as a send-up of the Orange Bowl parade, the King Orange Jamboree.
Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His attorney Roderick Vereen left the courthouse with Santiago