Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces counter terrorism proposal

Florida governor Rick Scott announced a $5.8 million proposal to fight terrorism in the state.
Carl Juste Miami Herald

Environment

Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com

Miami-Dade County

West Perrine fatal shooting

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.

Education

Special needs graduate on a path to help others in need

Broward College graduate Xenia Boiko, who suffers from seizures and is assisted by her service dog, Bella, wasn't sure the day would come when she would get a college degree. But her dreams of a Bachelor's Degree came true in December and she now holds a degree in Special Education and hopes to help other students in need.

