Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces counter terrorism proposal

The Canaveral Princess, a party fishing vessel operating out of Port Canaveral, had an encounter three days after Christmas with a 12-foot great white shark, which gulped one angler’s hooked mangrove snapper before slowly swimming off.
A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com
A multi-state U.S. Customs computer outage forced the Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport to process travelers manually. That slowed the usual wait time, from a half hour to an hour during normal times, to several hours, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their connecting flights.
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn help his great-grandchildren and staff members of the Marathon Turtle Hospital carry Salty, a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle, to be released at Sombrero Beach in Marathon Friday. Carter, who has vacationed in the Keys in the past, and about 40 of his family members are vacationing here.
Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His attorney Roderick Vereen left the courthouse with Santiago
Broward College graduate Xenia Boiko, who suffers from seizures and is assisted by her service dog, Bella, wasn't sure the day would come when she would get a college degree. But her dreams of a Bachelor's Degree came true in December and she now holds a degree in Special Education and hopes to help other students in need.