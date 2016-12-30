These stories aren’t the same without these photos

Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon, center, is consoled by Derek Dietrich, left, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Sept. 26, 2016. This was the first game the Marlins played following the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon, center, is consoled by Derek Dietrich, left, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Sept. 26, 2016. This was the first game the Marlins played following the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Cuban President Raul Castro lifts President Barack Obama's arm after the two leaders delivered speeches at the Palacio de la Revolucion in Havana on March 21, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins players Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills kneel in protest during the national anthem as the Fins prepare to play the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miamians celebrate the death of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Nov. 26, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Sergio Menezes executes a "shark attack" shot as Team USA’s footvolley team practices in Sunny Isles on July 13, 2016. Team USA played footvolley as a demonstration sport at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
The newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium is lit up as the Miami Dolphins play the Tennesee Titans in Miami Gardens on Sept. 1, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade walks into the locker room before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 10, 2016. This marked Wade’s return to Miami for the first time as a Bulls player.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Members of Miami’s Cuban exile community celebrate former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s death in front La Carreta Restaurant on Bird Road in west Miami-Dade on Nov. 26, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Fans pay tribute to Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident, with a makeshift memorial at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Sept. 27, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Theo Aguilar and her son, Nicholas Gonzalez, get emotional at a memorial for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident, as they visit Marlins Park in Little Havana on Sept. 26, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
American Airlines executives Gabriel Crespo, left, and Lina Santiago, right, greet sales director Christine Valls, center, who arrived in Cienfuegos on the airline’s inaugural scheduled service from Miami to Cuba on Sept. 7, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Students at South Dade Senior High School jump the fence as they join demonstrators who walked out of six high schoolson Nov. 16, 2016. Following a wave of anti-Donald Trump demonstrations in the country following the election, students from several high schools and colleges walked out of class to demand the City of Homestead become a sanctuary city protecting undocumented immigrants.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins players Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Justin Bour pay tribute to late pitcher Jose Fernandez before their game against the New York Mets in Marlins Park in Little Havana on Sept. 26, 2016. This was the Marlins’ first game following Fernandez’s death in a boating accident.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
German visitors Susie Von den Stemmen, right, and Alexander Battle-Lachmann, left, take advantage of the wonderful weather outside the Design Miami pavilion as they enjoy the first day of Art Basel on Nov. 30, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Blind employee Jorge Proenza, 52, inspects a large American flag. Goodwill Flag Center, a non-profit that produces 100,000 flags per year with a staff of 60 people, manufactures flags for holidays, memorials, and events.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
The ashes of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro approach Cemeterio Santa Ifigenia in Santiago de Cuba on Dec. 4, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro watch a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cuban national team at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana on March 22, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Activist Chris Darsow wears a hazmat suit to an emergency Zika workshop presented by the Miami Beach commission on Sept. 7, 2016. Residents protested outside City Hall after the county announced it would start aerial spraying of the insecticide needed to reduce the number of mosquitoes on the island.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade steps onto the court as the Miami Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 10, 2016. This was Wade’s return to the arena for the first time as a Bulls player.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos, left, bows his head as pitcher Mike Dunn holds a jersey belonging to late pitcher Jose Fernandez during the team's press conference. The Marlins announced the death of Fernandez, the team’s star pitcher, on Sept. 25, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
A dejected Steve Jean-Baptiste takes a knee after Chaminade-Madonna is defeated by Jacksonville Trinity Christian for the Class 3A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Dec. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
The tomb of Fidel Castro at the Cemeterio Santa Ifigenia in Santiago de Cuba is pictured on Dec. 4, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
A statue of Benny More with his trademark cane can be seen by visitors on a city street in Cienfuegos, Cuba.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Southridge wide receiver Mark Pope celebrates on the sidelines after catching a late fourth quarter touch down pass to take the lead as Miami Southridge plays Orlando Dr. Phillips for Class 8A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Dec. 10, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is emotional during the team's press conference announcing the death of star pitcher Jose Fernandez on Sept. 25, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Republican presidential candidates Sen. Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz stand up for the national anthem before a presidential primary debate at the University of Miami’s Bank United Center on March 10, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside, right, reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March 19, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
President Barack Obama speaks at an early voting rally for Hillary Clinton at the Florida International University Arena on Nov. 3, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Transportation officials inspect the heavily damaged beach erosion on A1A left by Hurricane Matthew in Flager Beach on Oct. 6, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Corn Elder intercepts the ball intended for Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Montavius Williams as UM hosts Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
A horse-drawn carriage drives by at sunset on the streets of Cienfuegos, Cuba on Sept. 8, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Parked along the side of a tobacco field in the valley of Vinales, Cuba, sits a vintage car with a trunk-load of bananas and cerveza Cristal, a Cuban beer, on March 24, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks celebrates after kicking the winning field goal with punter Matt Darr and tackle Ja'Wuan James as the Miami Dolphins host Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins fan Luis Santos, wearing his Jose Fernandez jersey, hugs his daughter, Alegna, 6, as he visits the makeshift memorial for the late pitcher on Sept. 25, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Denny Hamlin makes a pitstop for fresh tires during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 20, 2016.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform a concert at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana in Cuba on March 25, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kepernick from scoring in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso and quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrate after in the final seconds of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 27, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Daniel Suarez celebrates after winning the Ford EcoBoost 300 during Championship Weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria kneels at the mound displaying late pitcher Jose Fernandez’s number 16. The Marlins hosted the New York Mets in their first game following the death of their star pitcher on Sept. 28, 2016.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Diana Pereira holds her daughter, 2-year-old Nicolly Pereira, on April 23, 2016. Pereira was born with pediatric glaucoma and received seven surgeries that were unsuccessful in her home in Santa Catarina, Brazil. Nicolly's sight was restored after undergoing surgery at the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer pediatric glaucoma center.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com
Bruce Springsteen performs with saxophone player Jake Clemons as the E Street Band plays at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Feb. 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
3-year-old son Vincent Zou, who suffered burns to his face, neck and chest in an accident in the kitchen at home, laughs during a press conference hosted by Kendall Regional Hospital to educate the public on how to prevent burn injuries during National Burn Awareness Week on Feb. 3, 2016.
Jose A. Iglesias
jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Ines Muiz, 57, holds a Miami Herald poster marking the death of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Nov. 26, 2016.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
A special Miami-Dade Police task force to combat condominium fraud makes its first arrest on Sept. 20, 2016.
C.M. GUERRERO
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
A band sends off passengers at Miami International Airport for a historic flight to Cuba on Sept. 7, 2016.
C.M. Guerrero
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
eMerge Americas opens at the Miami Beach Convention Center. At the FIU booth Marianne Valdez, center, and Gabriel Martinez, right, demonstrate the use of the Anatomage Table to 8-year-old Charles Goncharov. The table allows nursing students to peel the human body layer by layer like a virtual cadaver.
José A. Iglesias
jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
Clowns Tadpole and Katie are all smiles on the opening day of the 65th annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair on March 17, 2016.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com
Maritza Fernandez, mother of late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, mourns during a funeral service at la Ermita de la Caridad in Coconut Grove on Sept. 28, 2016.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Pallbearers carry the casket of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez after a memorial service at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Westchester on Sept. 29, 2016.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Nuvia Jarquin, employee of Flora Logistics Inc. in Doral, works on June 7, 2016.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com
Alysha Romero, right, hugs Eliane Moreno, left, after she arrived back to West Pines Community Church on Jan. 20, 2016. Family and friends were waiting outside the church for the return of 15 missionaries. The missionaries were on a plane to Burkina Faso when al-Qaida militants attacked a hotel and cafe in the country, killing 28 people. Among those killed was missionary Michael Riddering, who ran an orphanage, and had helped organize the group’s trip.
Hector Gabino
hgabino@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade drives to the basket against L.A. Clippers’ Wesley Johnson on Feb. 7, 2016 at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
Hector Gabino
hgabino@elnuevoherald.com
Ethan Allisade, visiting with his family from Washington D.C., stays cool in Miami Beach. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the first time in seven years for South Florida on July 5, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley catches a pass for a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Marlins players leave their baseball caps on the mound in memory of late pitcher Jose Fernandez after a game against the New York Mets on Sept. 26, 2016.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes players Ja'Quan Newton and Sheldon McClellan celebrate with 20 seconds left in the second half during a game against Duke University at the BankUnited Center in Coral Gables on Jan. 25 , 2016.
Hector Gabino
hgabino@elnuevoherald.com
A man raises his arms during the funeral for 6-year-old King Carter on Feb. 27, 2016 at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International in Opa-locka. Carter was killed one week earlier by a stray bullet at his Miami apartment complex. Three teens have been charged with second-degree murder in the first-grader's death.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Asher Timmons is emotional as she sings during the funeral service for 6-year-old King Carter at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International in Opa-locka. Carter’s parents, Santionio Carter and Monica Smith, stand at upper right. The first grader was killed by a stray bullet one week earlier at his Miami apartment complex, Blue Lake Village, while on his way to buy candy.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Simone Messmer, left, and Didier Bramaz, right, perform during a dress rehearsal for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on March 18, 2016.
Hector Gabino
El Nuevo Herald
A couple of young girls walk through downed trees in the square across from the Notre Dame Cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, four days after Hurricane Matthew barreled through the southwestern tip of the country.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Jimmy Mondesir, center, worships at L'Elise de Dieu in Morne la Source, Haiti, on Oct. 9, 2016. The church had lost its roof in Hurricane Matthew.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Marie Louse Valentin, 54, weeps in front of her shattered home in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in Morne la Source, Haiti, on Oct. 9, 2016.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Men use small dugout canoes to fish and transport good and people in the coastal town of Pestel, Haiti, on Oct. 13, 2016. Pestel was damaged severely by the passing of Hurricane Matthew.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside poses Miami Heat Media Day on Sept. 27, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Christian de Berdouare and wife Jennifer Valoppi speak with their crew after a demolition of their Miami Beach mansion uncovered a safe belonging to Pablo Escobar on Jan. 25, 2016.
C.M. GUERRERO
CMGuerrero@elNuevoHerald.com
Captain Tony Milan-EMS Battalion Commander for City of Miami Fire Rescue, upper left, works on an overdose victim on Nov. 17, 2016.
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Jackson High’s new head coach Lakatriona Brunson watches her players during the first day of spring football practice on April 25, 2016. Brunson is the first female head coach in Florida history for high school football.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Mariah Diaz, 2, struggles to climb on top of a giant pumpkin at the 5th Annual Coconut Grove Pumkin Patch Festival at Regatta Park on Oct. 23, 2016.
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Newlyweds Carlos Suarez, 95, and Maria Cobar, 80, gently rub their foreheads together after saying 'I Do' at Aventura Plaza Rehabilitation Nursing Center on Nov. 10, 2016.
C.M. GUERRERO.
cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Shawnee Chasser sits with her pet raccoon, Cooney, on the steps of her treehouse on Aug. 31, 2016. Chasser says Miami-Dade Code Enforcement is demanding she tear down the treehouse where she lives, along with a series of other structures on her property. Chasser says she is claustrophobic and can't live indoors.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Goalie Ashleigh Johnson of the U.S. women's water polo team blocks a shot during a practice match at Ransom Everglades school in Miami on June 27, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Investigators look at the boat wreckage following the accident that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two friends on Sept. 25, 2016.
PATRICK FARRELL
pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Comments