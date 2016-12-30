South Florida

These stories aren’t the same without these photos

The mourning Marlins players after the death of Jose Fernandez. Kneeling Dolphins players during the National Anthem. Exuberant Miamians taking to the streets after Fidel Castro’s death was announced.

A newly renovated football stadium ... Dwyane Wade in a new uniform ... the faces of the Zika zone ... the presidential campaign ... Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

What a news year in South Florida and beyond.

And these stories wouldn’t have been told as well without these pictures from Miami Herald photojournalists.

As 2016 becomes 2017, take a moment to relive South Florida’s year in photos.

