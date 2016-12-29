Community leaders urge against celebratory gunfire on NYE

Miami-Dade community leaders urge the public to refrain from firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve.
Bryan Cereijo Special to the Miami Herald

Crime

Crooks smash through wall to steal hair extensions

In the early hours of Dec. 13, Miami-Dade police said two men broke down the wall of the beauty supply store at 11820 NW 10th Avenue. Another man stood as lookout as the men inside ransacked the store. The group took their loot — $1,000 of hair extensions — and drove off in a newer model black SUV.

South Florida

Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 2/2)

Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 27. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Meléndez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.

South Florida

Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 27. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Meléndez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.

Environment

Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

A super-friendly, yellow-footed tortoise from South America has made a lasting home for himself at an unusual place-a rehabilitation hospital for injured birds. The tortoise, who has been named Master Oogway, by the the volunteers at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, is the only non-native species that has been given a permanent home at the non-profit rehabilitation center.

Florida Keys

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Editor's Choice Videos