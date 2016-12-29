Community leaders urge against celebratory gunfire on NYE

In the early hours of Dec. 13, Miami-Dade police said two men broke down the wall of the beauty supply store at 11820 NW 10th Avenue. Another man stood as lookout as the men inside ransacked the store. The group took their loot — $1,000 of hair extensions — and drove off in a newer model black SUV.
Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals voice their concerns for the future of the policy that allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for work permits.
Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 27. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Meléndez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.
A super-friendly, yellow-footed tortoise from South America has made a lasting home for himself at an unusual place-a rehabilitation hospital for injured birds. The tortoise, who has been named Master Oogway, by the the volunteers at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, is the only non-native species that has been given a permanent home at the non-profit rehabilitation center.
Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council