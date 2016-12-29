Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

Two women at Sawgrass Mills, a customer and a store manager, traded blows after the customer wanted access to the temporarily closed store. There were fists and water involved.
Courtesy of Andy Slater

South Florida

Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 27. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Meléndez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.

Environment

Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

A super-friendly, yellow-footed tortoise from South America has made a lasting home for himself at an unusual place-a rehabilitation hospital for injured birds. The tortoise, who has been named Master Oogway, by the the volunteers at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, is the only non-native species that has been given a permanent home at the non-profit rehabilitation center.

Florida Keys

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Editor's Choice Videos