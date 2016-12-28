Body of man who died in watercraft accident found

Surveillance video obtained by Miami police and released Friday to the Miami Herald shows Kimberly Bentley, a district director for Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, hitting and kicking a Brasserie Brickell Key employee inside the restaurant on Oct. 27. The man restraining her is Russell's chief of staff, Eleazar Meléndez. Misdemeanor battery charges against Bentley were dropped this week.
Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council