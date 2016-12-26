Pianist Pepe Montes entertains the crowd at Ball & Chain

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council
Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.
Children who are spending the holiday season at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, were treated to a performance by some of the cast of Kurios, Cabinet of Curiosities, by Cirque Du Soleil, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
A group of kids and young adults visited Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to present him with Christmas cards and to ask him to protect their families from federal immigration authorities on Dec. 21, 2016.
A pair of thieves struggled for nearly a minute before busting open a Fort Lauderdale business’ drop box and stealing all of its contents. The theft happened on Dec. 4, 2016, at Cooper Properties, near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue.