Pianist Pepe Montes entertains the crowd at Ball & Chain

Pianist Pepe Montes entertains the crowd at Ball & Chain on a Monday afternoon.
C.M. Guerrero el Nuevo Herald

Florida Keys

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Crime

Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.

Crime

Thieves steals checks, money orders from drop box

A pair of thieves struggled for nearly a minute before busting open a Fort Lauderdale business’ drop box and stealing all of its contents. The theft happened on Dec. 4, 2016, at Cooper Properties, near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Editor's Choice Videos