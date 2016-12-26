It’s so hot in Miami that ... (you fill in the blank)

Did you have a hot Christmas?
If you were in the Miami area, you certainly did.
The high temperature of 85 tied a record for Christmas Day in Miami, according to the National Weather Service. The last time it was so hot: 1941, just after Pearl Harbor was bombed in World War II.
Monday is shaping up to be hot as well, with highs in the low- to mid-80s.
And if you’re on the water, watch out. The weather service has issued a high rip current risk and calls marine conditions “hazardous.”
Rain chance is 20 percent Monday, dropping to 10 percent on Tuesday. Nightfall will bring cooler temperatures, with lows in the low-70s.
The weather pattern — low chance of rain, cooler nights — is expected to stick around all week, with the days and nights a notch cooler on Thursday and Friday.
