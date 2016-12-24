South Florida

December 24, 2016 10:29 AM

How the most important stories of 2016 came to be

Miami Herald Staff

Many of Florida’s most significant news stories in 2016 happened in the dark.

We learned that Cuban strongman Fidel Castro had died in the middle of the night. We awoke to the terrible news that the Miami Marlins’ ace pitcher Jose Fernandez had perished in a boating accident. We were stunned at the scope of the carnage at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in the wee hours of June 2.

At the Miami Herald, we consider it our job — our duty — to shed light on events such as these. We think we did our job the best when the stakes were highest.

You may have missed some of the Herald’s most significant stories for 2016, or you may want to read them again, to remember some of the most important events that shaped Miami, South Florida and the state. So we offer a recap of some of the Herald’s best journalism for 2016.

ZIKA

When the pestilence that is Zika arrived in Florida, we gave you a detailed history of the cursed disease’s carrier, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which had been associated with yellow fever and dengue in earlier generations. We told you the story of Micaela Milagros Mendoza, born at 8 pounds and 1 ounce and with no apparent signs of the disease’s horrible toll; Still, her birth was shrouded in uncertainty. We analyzed the virus’ impact on Miami-Dade’s economy, concluding it was “no mosquito-sized nibble.” We revealed that Florida health regulators appeared to be understating the significance of the threat, perhaps in an effort to mitigate its impact on tourism.

 

How Zika spreads (and who's to blame)

The mosquito kills nearly 750,000 people each year. Malaria is the cause for the majority of these deaths, but a Zika outbreak has the Americas scared of this insect. This is how the insect spreads disease to its victims

Sohail Al-Jamea and Meta Viers McClatchy
 

 

OPA-LOCKA

In April, we disclosed that grand jurors were investigating allegations that corrupt politicians had turned “the levers of city government into a cash generator for themselves and others.” In August, we detailed how city leaders had turned its water and sewer system into an “extortion racket.” The next month, we detailed how the city squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money, even as Opa-locka was on the verge of insolvency.

Opa-locka: A whistleblower's story

Former Assistant City Manager Jordan Leonard talks about his 2012 discovery of over one million dollars of uncollected water bills in inactive accounts in the city of Opa-locka.

Emily Michot Miami Herald
 

 

PULSE

Our coverage of the shooting rampage included a detailed timeline of the events inside the club, where a gunman turned 49 “customers to corpses.” We told you the harrowing story of “the crew of Station 5,” a team of firefighters and paramedics, located close enough to “hear the horror,” tried to cope with the rampage’s aftermath. We gave you a deep profile of the nightclub’s shooter, Omar Mateen.

49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday morning. After holding hostages for hours, the gunman was killed by authorities in a shootout. More than 50 others were injured in the attack.

Nicole L. Cvetnic, JulieAnn McKellogg McClatchy
 

 

JOSE FERNANDEZ

On Sept. 25, we delivered the awful news that the Marlins’ All Star, whose “joy lit up the stadium,” had been killed in a boating accident. Columnist Dan Le Batard told you what made Fernandez special — most notably his grandmother. We brought you to the young man’s funeral, along with 3,000 Marlins fans who lined the motorcade route, many wearing Fernandez’s No. 16 jersey. We showed how “everything seemed right in Jose Fernandez’s life” — right until it didn’t.

Fans say goodbye as Jose Fernandez funeral procession leaves Marlins Park

Fans react to the death of Jose Fernandez during the funeral procession for the Marlins' pitcher on Sept. 28, 2016

Jose Iglesias El Nuevo Herald
 

 

FIDEL CASTRO

Our obituary of the Cuban dictator was equal parts detailed history and riveting narrative. Our staff brought you to the streets of Calle Ocho and Hialeah for the Cuban exile celebration that was decades in the making. Our columnist Fabiola Santiago explained why she had been waiting all her life “for this moment.” Food editor Carlos Frias described the pure joy of his father.
 

Cuban exiles in Miami celebrate Fidel Castro's death

Cuban exiles take to the streets Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami's Little Havana to celebrate Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death.

Marsha Halper mhalper@miamiherald.com
 

 

SOLAR POWER

We disclosed that a strategist for Florida’s solar power initiative had privately acknowledged the amendment was a Trojan horse that would “completely negate” the interests of solar advocates. Amendment 1’s political committee later “scrubbed” its website of any mention of the strategist after we broke that story. The Herald’s Fred Grimm called out Florida’s electric utility monopolies for “mendacious doublespeak.”

Who favors and who opposes solar Amendment 1?

Amendment 1 will be voted on during the November 8 election.

McClatchy
 

 

 

CLIMATE CHANGE

We reported that Florida had more private property at risk due to climate change than any other state. We detailed the effects of the change on Florida’s “rugged tip,” Cape Sable. Though Florida may be the state most imperiled by climate change, the administration of Gov. Rick Scott had banned the use of the term, we reported. And, for Florida, the canary in the coal mine might well be the octopus in the parking garage.

King tide arrives in South Florida

The annual king tides are rising in South Florida, causing some flooding in coastal areas.

Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com
 

 

STREET SHOOTING

We told you how the caregiver for a 23-year-old man with autism was shot by police while holding his arms in the air, inflaming the tension between police and black men. We gave you a detailed timeline, showing less than six minutes elapsed between when police were called to the North Miami intersection, and a behavior aide was left bloodied. We showed how the fallout from the shooting fell unevenly on the two men whose lives collided that afternoon.

 

Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

Video shows the scene before and after caretaker Charles Kinsey is shot. He is shown lying in the street with a 23-year-old autistic man before being hit by a bullet from an assault rifle fired by a North Miami police officer.

Provided by Hilton Napoleon
 

 

Related content

South Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos