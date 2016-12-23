Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh plays Santa Claus

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh may be known for his mean streak on the field. But on Monday he was all smiles as he took on the role of Santa Claus. Suh gave away gifts to surprised families at the Burlington store at the Lakes Mall in Lauderdale Lakes.
Suh spread cheer in conjunction with Pay Away the Layaway volunteers. Several thousand dollars’ worth of customers’ layaway balances were cleared and paid off with the donated gifts, which is an annual holiday project by the nonprofit organization.
The Dolphins (9-5), fighting for a playoff berth, play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Buffalo, where Suh will need to continue his Pro Bowl-caliber season against Bills (7-7) quarterback Tyrod Taylor and hot running back LeSean McCoy if the Dolphins are to prevail against their AFC rivals and Coach Rex Ryan in expected cold, rainy conditions. The Bills are 3 1/2-point favorites but the Dolphins beat them with a fourth-quarter comeback in their previous meeting this season at Hard Rock Stadium
--Linda Robertson
