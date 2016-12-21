South Florida

December 21, 2016 12:54 PM

What’s open and closed as Santa comes to town

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Christmas weekend, Sunday and Monday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed Friday and Monday.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed Monday. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule on Monday.

Miami-Dade Transit: Weekend schedule on Monday.

Broward Transit: Holiday service on Sunday, regular service on Monday.

Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Garbage - no collection Monday, Recycling - regular collection Monday.

Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with your municipality for schedule.

Malls: Most are closed Sunday, but will reopen Monday, with special holiday hours.

