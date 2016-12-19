Taking a holiday road trip? Get ready to pay more

There will be no break in the cost of gas this holiday season.
Rising oil costs means higher prices at the pump.
The cost of gas per gallon went up 10 cents in Florida in the last week — from $2.22 to $2.32, according to AAA. Nationwide, the price per gallon went up 3 cents, from $2.21 to $2.24.
“We saw sharp overnight increases at the pumps in Florida, due to rising oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA.
In the Miami area, gas prices increased 3.4 cents a gallon to $2.36 a gallon in the last week, according to a survey of nearly 1,700 stations by GasBuddy.com.
“Some 39 states saw average gasoline prices rise last week, and this week may see a similar fate at the pump as retail gasoline prices continue to play a game of catch up to the three week rally in oil prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
This year's holiday prices will likely be the highest in two to three years in Florida, AAA reported. Gas on Christmas day 2015 was $2 nationwide and $2.01 in the state.
